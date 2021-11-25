Missing Peachland resident Brett Diederichs was last seen carried away by the same mudslide that has killed four people driving along Highway 99.
The 36-year-old was moving to Vancouver Island with his wife Madison van Rijn and his mother Brenda when the disaster struck just north of Pemberton on Nov. 15.
“He got out of his car to see if anyone needed help or if he could do anything,” said older sister Kirsten. That’s when a secondary mudslide came barrelling over Duffy Lake Road toward the group.
“He screamed to my mom, ‘Get back in the car!’ She just made it back in time before they were all swept off the road. Brett didn’t make it in time.”
Although their car was totalled, Madison and Brenda were able to escape the wreck, wading through muddy debris for two hours before rescue crews arrived.
“While my family is reeling from this tragedy we are hoping we can make this time a little bit easier by helping out the love of his life, Madison, to set up their dream of living on Vancouver Island,” Kirsten said. “They decided that the Island would be a good fit for them because it was an artistic place.”
By Wednesday morning, more than $66,000 had been raised on GoFund Me, with condolences pouring in. Evan Logan, who identified himself as a former roommate of Diederichs in Toronto, said he was “kind and deeply caring.”
“Brett was my younger brother but I looked up to him a lot. He was the most loving, caring and generous soul,” the sister said.
For more than 15 years, Diederichs was also a well-known figure in the Toronto restaurant scene, a competitive oyster shucker
Police haven’t released his name, though they’ve confirmed the man who remains missing from the mudslide is a 36-year-old Peachland resident.
High school sweethearts Anita and Mirsad Hadzic are also among the deceased. The husband and wife leave behind a two-year-old daughter.
Steven Taylor, a father from Burnaby, was travelling on Nov. 15 when he too was killed in the Hwy. 99 mudslide.
Kevin Heffner, 62, also died from being swept-up in the mudslide on his way to the Lower Mainland. He leaves behind a wife and two sons.
Their bodies have been recovered.
The search for Diederichs’ was halted Friday due to the weather, and Hwy. 99 remains closed.
“There is no timeline as to when the search efforts may resume. We have exhausted all available search opportunities,” said Staff Sgt. Janelle Shoihet of the RCMP.