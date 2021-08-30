It’s going to take a little while longer for the Penticton and Wine Country Chamber of Commerce to come up with an official position on vaccine cards.
The business group’s board met to discuss the matter Aug. 26 but couldn’t agree on a way forward.
“The directors at the chamber had various stances on the new mandate. As such we did not reach a consensus on a chamber position,” president Jonathan McGraw said in an email Monday.
“We are going to poll our members on whether they support it or not.”
Response to the vaccine cards has been polarized since the initiative was announced last week by the B.C. government.
Some chambers in the Peace region have rejected the idea all together as an unfair burden on businesses, while others, including Kelowna, have expressed cautious support while calling on the province to help businesses with implantation.
Beginning Sept. 13, people will need to show proof they’ve had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine before attendings restaurants, stores, ticketed events and other public places in B.C. As of Oct. 24, people will have to show they’ve been fully vaccinated with two doses if they wish to go into those same public places.