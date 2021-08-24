EDITOR’S NOTE: These evets were scheduled as of our press deadline. We recommend phoning in advance to verify that they are on and if there are any special regulations.
Tuesday, Aug. 24
• Osoyoos Town Council meets, 2 p.m., to view agenda or watch visit: osoyoos.ca
• Penticton Seniors’ Drop-In Centre, new line dancing, level 1, 9 a.m.; new line dance level 2, 10:30 a.m., improv line dancing, 1 p.m., partner bridge, 12:45 p.m.
• Brexit Pub presents “649 Tuesday” with live music from Aidan Mayes, 7-9 p.m., $9 cover charge
• Coyote Cruises open daily, 10 a.m., last shuttle leaves at 7 p.m., to book online visit: coyotecruises.com
• LocoLanding Adventure Park open daily, 10 a.m. - 10 p.m., for additional details on attractions visit: locolanding.com
• Dart dolls meet at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, 11 a.m.
• Cascades Casino Penticton open, daily 10 a.m. - midnight; Friday and Saturdays until 2 a.m.
• Osoyoos Model Railroad is open Monday- Fridays from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Saturdays noon – 5 p.m. (closed Sundays), $9 for adults, $5.50 for kids 12 and under, in the Buena Vista Industrial Park, 11611 115th St, Osoyoos, visit: osoyoosrailroad.com
• Hoodoo Adventures open daily: comfort & mountain bikes, e-bikes, kayak & canoes, stand-up paddle boards, climbing gym, visit: hoodooadventures.ca
• Now on display at Penticton Museum & Archives: “Penticton: The Shaping of Place,” “The Hands-On Heritage Lab,” “Bill Pickerill Military Gallery.”
• Exhibit: Buffy Sainte-Marie: “Pathfinder: A retrospective exhibition by an innovator of digital art,” Penticton Art Gallery, daily, 11 a.m. - 6 p.m., by donation; Also on display: Brian Fisher, “Event Horizon” and “Mythic Visions: Huichol Wixarika Yarn Painting.”
• Now playing at Landmark Cinemas 7: “Jungle Cruise,” “Candyman,” “The Protege,” “Reminiscence,” “Paw Patrol: The Movie,” “The Suicide Squad,” “Don’t Breath 2,” “Free Guy (3D). For tickets:landmarkcinemas.com/ showtimes/ penticton
• Now showing at The Oliver Theatre, “The Suicide Squad” (Wednesday/Thursday); “Black Widow” (Friday-Sunday).
Wednesday, Aug. 18
• Naramata Farmers’ Market, 4-7 p.m. at Manitou Park
• Cinnamon Bun Day at the Penticton Seniors’ Drop-In Centre, also: chair yoga, 9 a.m.; new line dancing levels 3&4, 1 p.m.; cribbage, 1 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 26
• Ride the historic Kettle Valley Railroad in Summerland, Thursdays through Mondays, trains at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., to book tickets: kettlevalleyrail.org
• Backyard beats with DJ Spill at The Cannery Brewing Co., 6-8 p.m.
• Penticton Seniors’ Drop-In Centre, impr. Line dancing; 1 p.m.; table tennis, 4 p.m., crafts, 1 3 p.m., for more details phone: 250-493-2111 or visit: pentictonseniors.org
Friday, Aug. 27
• Fraternal Order of Eagles, dinner, 5-7 p.m., proceeds to local charity
• Penticton Seniors’ Drop-In Centre, mat yoga, 9 a.m.; outdoor Tai Chi, 9 a.m.; French talk, 9:30 a.m.; Mah Jong intermediate, 1 p.m.; intermediate and advance line dance, 1 p.m. lunch, seatings at 11:30 a.m. and 12:45 p.m.. call 250-493-2111
• Paul Gibbons and Kevin Cole perform on The Barking Parrot patio at the Penticton Lakeside Resort, 5-8 p.m.
• Royal Canadian Legion, 257 Brunswick Street, fish and chips, 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., karaoke, with host “Candie,” 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 28
• Grandmothers for Africa South Okanagan auto trunk sale, Oasis Church parking lot, 2964 Skaha Lake Road, 9 a.m. - noon, cash only, proceeds to the Stephen Lewis Foundation
• Paul Gibbons and Kevin Cole perform together on The Barking Parrot patio at the Penticton Lakeside Resort, 5-8 p.m.
• Penticton Seniors’ Drop-In Centre, chair yoga, 9 a.m.
• Fraternal Order of Eagles, burgers and fries, noon - 4 p.m.
• Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, meat draws, 2 p.m., live music to follow with Roland Allen
• Penticton Farmers Market, 100 block of Main Street, 8:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.
• Live music at Slackwater Brewing Co., 8:30 p.m., no cover
• Local music by BC Fresh Talent, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. outside Blenz Coffee
• Elks Lodge meat draw and dice game at 1 p.m.. dinner, 5 p.m. (Chinese food), music with Midnight Special to follow
Sunday, Aug. 22
• A Poetry Slam open mic, Penticton Art Gallery, 6 p.m., musicians, storytellers, poets, all art forms welcome, for competition slam rules are original content, three-minute rounds, judge-based scores
• Summerland Farmers Market, Main Street, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., also: Interior Health will be on site for COVID vaccinations
• BC-SPCA Flea Market, 1550 Main Street, 7 a.m. - 2 p.m. in front of Great Canadian Wholesale
• Survivorship Dragonboat team flea market, 1397 Fairview Road (at Duncan Avenue), 8 a,m. - 2 p.m.,
• Elks Lodge No. 51 breakfast, 9:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.; Grimms meat draw/dog races, 2 p.m.
• Live music at The Cannery Brewing Co., featuring Bianca Berkland, 5 - 7 p.m., no cover charge
Monday, Aug. 30
• Blood Donor Clinic at Penticton Seniors’ Drop-In Centre, first of three days
