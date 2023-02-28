Page 1 photo

This photo appeared on Page A1 of The Penticton Herald Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023.

Max Matheny reads with his daughter Solvi, age 5, prior to the start of Sunday’s Snowflake Ball Daddy-Daughter Dance at the Penticton Lakeside Resort. The event has been sponsored by Scott Mayhew Construction and New Generation Cabinets since 2020. More than 550 guests attended which included daughters with their dad, grandfather, stepdad and many other combinations of a special father figure. The gala included live music by Yanti, dancing, a glamour and craft station, dinner and dessert as well as photo-ops with both Okanagan Photostar and Cherry on Top Shake Shop and Lickity Splitz.

