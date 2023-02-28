Max Matheny reads with his daughter Solvi, age 5, prior to the start of Sunday’s Snowflake Ball Daddy-Daughter Dance at the Penticton Lakeside Resort. The event has been sponsored by Scott Mayhew Construction and New Generation Cabinets since 2020. More than 550 guests attended which included daughters with their dad, grandfather, stepdad and many other combinations of a special father figure. The gala included live music by Yanti, dancing, a glamour and craft station, dinner and dessert as well as photo-ops with both Okanagan Photostar and Cherry on Top Shake Shop and Lickity Splitz.
Most Popular
Articles
- Judge orders cleanup on rural property
- Granddaughters of Taber seniors hurry hard to provincial Scotties
- RDOS boss in hot water over daughter’s $60K contract
- KVR boys punch ticket to provincials
- Beslers' legal battle rages on
- Inn’s old operators sued for losses
- Salon expanding to include hairdressing school
- Summerland hoops squad wins Valley AA title
- 1,000 Flights Out
- Pen-Hi girls win B.C. curling crown
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Latest News
- Meaford gives conditional support to massive energy project
- Conservative justices question student loan forgiveness plan
- Spike in Toronto mailbox vandalism leaves fewer snail mail options
- Toronto FC and Canadian fullback Kadin Chung agree to contract termination
- Lawsuit claims racism from an Alberta town made approved wellness centre impossible to realize
- Tepid outlook from Target after 3rd quarterly profit dip