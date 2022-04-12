Fourteen weeks of Sunday markets are now booked for downtown Summerland.
Council on Monday approved a licence of occupation for the Summerland Rotary Club to run the markets every Sunday from June 26 through Sept. 25. The events will be staged on Main Street between Victoria Road and Rosedale Avenue.
The licence covers items such as road closures, insurance requirements and the nominal $1 fee to be paid by Rotary.
The club ran Sunday markets from 2015-19. Once the pandemic hit, market manager Linda Van Alphen through her own company, Colibri Community, staged modified versions in 2020 and 2021.