Two Okanagan MPs have been returned to Erin O’Toole’s Conservative shadow cabinet.
Kelowna-Lake Country MP Tracy Gray will be the critic for small business recovery and growth.
Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola MP Dan Albas will be critic for environment and climate change.
As critic, Albas had been attending the COP 26 environmental conference in Glasgow, Scotland.
In a statement, Gray said: “Small business owners, Canadians, and local constituents can be confident that I will be their champion in Ottawa by holding the Liberals to account, making recommendations, and fighting for economic growth and recovery that supports every sector.”