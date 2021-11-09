Dan Albas

Conservative MP Dan Albas speaks about his private members bill in Ottawa, Tuesday December 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

 Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

Two Okanagan MPs have been returned to Erin O’Toole’s Conservative shadow cabinet.

Kelowna-Lake Country MP Tracy Gray will be the critic for small business recovery and growth.

Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola MP Dan Albas will be critic for environment and climate change.

As critic, Albas had been attending the COP 26 environmental conference in Glasgow, Scotland.

In a statement, Gray said: “Small business owners, Canadians, and local constituents can be confident that I will be their champion in Ottawa by holding the Liberals to account, making recommendations, and fighting for economic growth and recovery that supports every sector.”