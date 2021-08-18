Interior Savings and BGC Okanagan have announced the Moonlight Movie Drive-in Tour will stop in Penticton at the Wholesale Club’s parking lot on Wednesday, Aug. 25.
Disney film “Onward” will be shown on a giant inflatable screen beginning at sundown. Gates open at 7 p.m. Movie-goers will want to bring cash for concession stand treats, in addition to blankets and warm clothing for maximum comfort in their vehicles.
The event will be run in accordance with public health orders and only if air quality permits.
Tickets are on sale at at trellis.org/interior-savings-moonlight-movies-penticton for $20 per vehicle and all funds raised benefit BGC Okanagan (formerly known as Okanagan Boys and Girls Clubs).
Penticton’s screening is one of five Interior Savings Moonlight Movie nights taking place throughout the Thompson-Okanagan this summer, each benefiting a local non-profit organization.
To date, the tour has raised over $171,000 to support youth and mental wellness programs.