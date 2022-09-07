A growing wildfire triggered an evacuation alert late Tuesday for 180 properties in the community of Eastgate, which is located on Highway 3 within E.C. Manning Provincial Park between Princeton and Hope.
The park itself is also under an evacuation alert and some facilities have been closed due to the Heather Lake wildfire, which moved north across the Canada-U.S. border this past weekend.
As of Wednesday morning, the fire was pegged at 3,800 hectares, about 2,000 of which was inside Canada, according to the BC Wildfire Service.
“This wildfire is burning in a heavy fuel and has the potential for aggressive and rapid growth if winds and terrain align,” the BCWS said in an update on its website.
“A dry cold front will bring a gusty westerly wind and the wind will persist overnight. We are expecting to see a continuing trend of warmer, dryer weather and increased fire behaviour for the next several days.”
The service had 22 personnel, six helicopters and one piece of heavy equipment at the scene Wednesday.
“Wildfire crews will be utilized to protect identified values and support necessary strategies and tactics as required. Structure protection personnel are currently assessing and triaging structures and installing equipment to protect values. A water tender will continue to restock relay tanks used for crews and structure protection activities,” added the update.
The fire was sparked by lightning on Aug. 11 inside the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest, according to the U.S. Forest Service.
Meanwhile, an air quality advisory was issued Wednesday afternoon for the Okanagan and Similkameen valleys due to smoke from the Heather Creek fire and others.
The advisory was issued by Environment Canada and alludes to the strong winds forecast for Wednesday potentially clearing out some of the smoke.
“In general, wearing a mask is not the best way to protect your health during a smoke event. In fact, masks may lead to a false sense of security, which may encourage increased physical activity and time spent outdoors, meaning increased exposure to smoke. They can also make breathing more difficult,” explains the advisory.
“Stay inside if you have breathing difficulties. Find an indoor place that's cool and ventilated. Using an air conditioner that cools and filters air may help. If you open the windows you may let in more polluted air. If your home isn't air-conditioned, consider going to a public place (library, shopping mall, recreation centre) that is air-conditioned.”