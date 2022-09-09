Editor’s note: This is the second installment in an eight-week series profiling a selection of Penticton’s heritage structures that speak to the unique attributes and human history behind the buildings. Part 1 is here. The articles also complement the current exhibit at the Penticton Museum, Made Right Here, which will be on display until the new year.
My fondness for the three Murk Block buildings stems from several things: the quirks of the original owner, what the buildings represent in terms of Penticton’s and Front Street’s heritage at time of construction, and the unique vision that the current owners created from its enduring legacy.
The Murk Block is named after Henry Murk, a hard-working German who may have arrived in the Okanagan as early as the 1880s. A barber by trade, Henry turned his hand to many initiatives, as did many of the successful pioneers of the era.
Over his 10-year span in Penticton, he operated a commercial dock, built at least one wood frame building for his barbering / bathing business, was involved in a coal mining venture in the Merritt-Nicola area, was on the first municipal council of Penticton, was Penticton’s first police constable, and built the first concrete buildings in Penticton which he operated as a hotel, café, and barber shop.
Not one to do things by half measures, Henry capitalized on the economic boom of 1911-12 that ensued from the announcement that the Kettle Valley Railroad construction was imminent.
During the short-lived period when Front Street was the main business area, he was the first to invest in durable materials. He thereby confirmed that his two new buildings would withstand fire, very fitting for a developing town that now had a secure future as a transportation hub.
His tenacity was unfortunately a drawback in his brief law enforcement career, which landed him in court several times on charges by or against him; most were thrown out of court from lack of evidence and included allegations of bribery, perjury and property damage.
In 1915, Henry abruptly left Penticton under a cloud of mystery. It is unknown if he left in disgust after losing another legal battle or was going to be charged with sedition from inappropriate statements he made in defence of his homeland during “The Great War”.
Regardless, his buildings have endured. Jill and Jeannette Beavan purchased them in the mid-1980s. After intensive rehabilitation, they operate it as the Dragon’s Den alongside a couple of other street level retail opportunities that retain their heritage storefronts plus some upstairs rental accommodations, all adaptations of Henry’s original operations.
The space connecting the buildings was likely used as a service area for many years and is now a unique internal patio that sports wall murals, small shrubs, flowering hanging baskets, and upper terraces edged with wrought iron railings, reminiscent of a European courtyard. We will never know for sure, but I for one suspect Henry would approve.
Dennis Oomen is the curator of the Penticton Museum and Archives