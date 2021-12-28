A missing boy has been returned safely to his mother.
On Monday at 10:30 p.m. Malin Nyhus turned himself and his son Elijah into the Wetaskiwin RCMP Detachment.
Malin Nyhus will be held for a Judicial Interim Release hearing.
Elijah was turned over to the RCMP unharmed and will be reunited with his mother, police said in a press release issued Tuesday afternoon.
On Dec. 26, 2021, Wetaskiwin RCMP GIS obtained a warrant for the arrest 35-year-old Malin Anthony Nyhus for abduction and failure to follow court orders.
RCMP in Alberta would like to thank Albertans, the media and their partners in law enforcement for their assistance in this matter.