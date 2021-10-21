Grand Chief Ron Derrickson recently turned 80 years old.
Derrickson was chief of Westbank First Nation from 1976 to 1986 and again from 1994 to 1996.
Derrickson was born and raised in a tarpaper shack on the Westbank First Nation and went on to become one the most successful Indigenous businessmen in Canada.
During his time as chief, he turned around the financial fortunes of Westbank First Nation.
The former chief has survived residential school, an assassination attempt and full Royal Commission.
In honour of his 80th birthday, Derrickson’s son, Doug, and his daughter, Kelly, put together a video featuring a montage of family photographs as well as birthday wishes, including greetings from Westbank First Nation Chief Chris Derickson, friends and family from as far away as California and France, and young and old singing Happy Birthday.
You can see the video celebrating 80 Year of Ron Derrickson at vimeo.com/620395216/ca5643e9aa