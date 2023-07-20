A 13-unit townhouse development planned for the 900 block of Dynes Avenue is dead in the water.
At its meeting Tuesday, Penticton city council voted unanimously to rezone the site, which consists of two single-family lots, for multi-family residential, but then declined to grant four variances sought by the developer for the project.
Those variances included reducing a side-yard setback from 4.5 to 2.1 metres and cutting the rear-yard setback from 6.0 to 1.5 m.
Staff previously suggested that approach as a way for council to signal its interest in redeveloping the site while working to clean up the variances, likely through a reduction in density.
The original plan called for 13 townhouses split into two buildings, one facing Dynes Avenue and the other facing a rear laneway.
The new zoning for 951 and 963 Dynes Ave. is medium-density, multi-family housing, with a caveat that no apartments are allowed, and the developer must upgrade an existing watermain to service the site.