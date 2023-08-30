Despite making “admirable” efforts to turn his life around, a former Osoyoos man who pulled the trigger in a non-fatal shooting nearly three years ago won’t get to serve his sentence at home.
Colton Thorsen, 27, was sentenced Monday in B.C. Supreme Court in Penticton to two years behind bars for the aggravated assault of Dylan Mulgrew in October 2020.
Thorsen was initially charged with attempted murder but admitted to the lesser offence of aggravated assault and a single count of uttering threats as part of a plea agreement.
With enhanced credit for time served awaiting bail, Thorsen has about 14 months remaining on his sentence, which will be followed by 18 months’ probation.
Mulgrew, then 21, took a single .22-calibre round to his stomach outside his own home and has since made a full recovery.
Thorsen has recovered, too, by receiving addictions treatment and relocating to the Lower Mainland.
To preserve Thorsen’s fragile recovery, defence counsel Michael Patterson argued for a sentence of two years’ house arrest.
In response, Crown counsel Ann Lerchs acknowledged Thorsen’s improvements, but nonetheless urged a three-year prison term due to the use of a gun in the assault.
The presence of a firearm also caught the judge’s attention.
“I accept what Mr. Thorsen says, to the extent that what he did was a terrible mistake, and I do accept that his drug and alcohol addictions likely resulted in his inability to control his behaviour on the day in question,” said Justice Steven Wilson in his decision Monday.
“I am still left with the fact, however, that he had at least one, and potentially three, firearms in his possession and no clear understanding as to how that came to be.”
Wilson also cited a “moderate degree” of planning by Thorsen, who said he’d been up for several days on a crystal meth binge and had consumed a 26-ounce bottle of liquor in the hours leading up to the shooting, and broader societal concerns about guns in his decision to hand down jail time, rather than house arrest.
“Notwithstanding Mr. Thorsen’s admirable efforts at self-improvement, I conclude that the sentencing objectives of general deterrence and denunciation would not be satisfied with a condition sentence of imprisonment given the gravity of this offence, when an illegal firearm was used to shoot out and wound his victim,” concluded Wilson.
Court heard previously that Thorsen and Mulgrew had fought a year before the shooting and remained enemies afterwards. In the hours before the shooting, Thorsen went to Mulgrew’s home on the 8000 block of 70th Avenue and smashed a window with a hammer, then fled.
Thorsen and Mulgrew then exchanged threats and arranged another meeting at the home through a series of text messages that were read into the court record.
“Kicked your ass once in this house. Betting I can do it again. Or die like you say. So come through,” wrote Mulgrew.
“I’ll be there in 10 minutes,” replied Thorsen. “I hope your ready. On my way right now. Have to load my rifle up.”