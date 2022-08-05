Friday, August 5
• 75th annual Penticton Peach Festival, third of five days:
— At the Cleland Theatre: Coronation evening of Queen Valvadette and Penticton Princess, 7 p.m., $20 (cash) at the door, formal event, please dress accordingly
— At Gyro Park: RONA Kids Zone in Gyro Park
— At Rotary Park: Shooting Star Amusements, opens at 4 p.m.
— At Skaha Beach: JCI Penticton Beach Volleyball Tournament, first of two days, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., beverage garden
— At Okanagan Lake Park: West Coast Lumberjacks, noon; Black Widow Rope Spinners, 12:45 p.m.; Canadian Tire Mega Motocross, 1:15 p.m; Payton Bischoff and the Brother Down Band, 1:45 p.m.; West Coast Lumberjacks, 2:30 p.m.; ¾ Crush Band, 3:15 p.m.; Canadian Tire Mega Motocross, 4 p.m.; Castilla School of Irish Dance, 4:30 p.m.; The Fab Fourever, tribute to The Beatles; 5:15 p.m.; West Coast Lumberjacks, 6:45 p.m.; Eagle Eyes, tribute to The Eagles, 7:30 p.m.; Reel PeachFest Film Festival, 9 p.m., Simply Queen, tribute to Freddie Mercury and the music of Queen, 9:30 p.m.