Thirty-four people a day tested positive for COVID-19 in Kelowna last week, down from an average of 42 the week before.
New case counts also dropped in Penticton and Vernon, according to community-specific information released Wednesday by the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.
The slight downward trend was in line with what is happening across most of B.C., where the pace of new COVID-19 infections has fallen in recent weeks.
But despite the dip, a ban on non-essential travel between health authorities will come into place on Friday, with police given the responsibility for random checks of where travellers are going.
More details on how the roadside checks will be conducted, along with the amount of the fine that police will issue, are expected to be released today.
“Everybody who goes by will be asked where they are going and where they came from,” Premier John Horgan said Monday. “And there will be consequences if you are outside of your area on non-essential business.”
From April 11 to April 17, 242 people in the Central Okanagan, which includes Kelowna, West Kelowna, Peachland, and Lake Country, tested positive for COVID-19. That was down from 288 the week before.
The decline in the daily average of new cases, from 41 to 30, was only the second time in the past seven weeks when infection counts had declined.
Peak infection in Kelowna was late November and early December of 2020, when 50 people a day were testing positive for COVID-19.
Last week, 41 people in the Vernon area tested positive, down from 56. And new weekly infections in Penticton fell from 37 to 28.