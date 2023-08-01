Penticton’s famous volunteer army is looking for reinforcements ahead of the city’s flagship summer festival.
Organizers of the Penticton Peach Festival are still seeking helpers ahead of the event, which runs Aug. 9-13.
“Volunteers are welcome from all backgrounds, ages and skill levels. They can be seasoned pros or first-time volunteers,” said Subrina Monteith, one of the festival’s volunteer directors, in a press release.
"By volunteering you are playing an important role in ensuring the festival continues to bring smiles to the faces of attendees and creates cherished memories for families. Whether you're a people person, a behind-the-scenes type or someone who loves to spread joy, you'll find the perfect role.”
The most urgent need is for volunteers to help along the Peters Bros. Construction grand parade route on the final day, Saturday, Aug. 13.
Volunteers can work shifts into their day as they see fit, and will receive a T-shirt and invitation to an appreciation party in exchange for their efforts.
To offer your help, visit www.peachfest.com/volunteers or call 778-576-5661.