City officials on Tuesday hit back against a bold assertion from the head of Interior Health that “misinformation and rumour” are fuelling community concerns about the agency’s repatriation of addictions counselling services.
Interior Health CEO Susan Brown made that claim in a Sept. 14 letter to Penticton Mayor John Vassilaki in response to a letter from city council calling for the restoration of $500,000 in annual funding for Pathways Addictions Resource Centre.
Brown’s response letter was included for discussion in the agenda package for Tuesday’s city council meeting.
Pathways for decades provided free counselling services under contract to Interior Health, which put an end to that practice May 31 by taking the program in-house.
Since then, Interior Health has been vague about the uptake of its new service.
Interior Health officials told council in July that only about 10% of Pathways’ former clients – who totalled approximately 1,000 people on an annual basis – had moved over.
Then, in August, another Interior Health official told The Herald there were 200 people receiving substance abuse counselling in the South Okanagan, about the same as in 2020.
Acting on concerns about people withdrawing from Interior Health-led counselling services in the midst of an opioid crisis, city council wrote to Brown to ask for clarity on the matter and seek restoration of funding to Pathways.
But rather than respond directly to those points, Brown instead sought to downplay council’s worries.
“I appreciate the concerns that city council has raised about Interior Health’s decision to discontinue contracts for substance use counselling with Pathways earlier this year,” wrote Brown.
“It is unfortunate that misinformation and rumour is contributing to frustrations locally, when Interior Health has made it a priority to support a smooth transition for clients and to strengthen services overall.”
Coun. Katie Robinson bristled at that suggestion Tuesday.
“I was hoping for some clarity on the issue and I’m afraid I’m more in the dark than I ever was,” said Robinson.
“I’m not aware of any misinformation and rumour. By Interior Health’s own admission at one of our council meetings, they don’t have as many clients as Pathways had. They seem to be missing about 900 clients. I was hoping to get an update from them on what happened in that transition. It seemed to be anything but smooth.”
Coun. James Miller, who instigated the letter to Interior Health, also took exception to Brown’s claim, noting neither the CEO nor her top staffers even visited Pathways before ending the contracts.
“It’s a very disappointing end, but I do thank my fellow councillors for supporting this valuable community resource,” said Miller, who’s also managing editor of The Herald.
“It’s a very, very sad day for Penticton.”
Interior Health did not respond Tuesday to The Herald’s request for clarification about the “misinformation and rumour” to which Brown’s letter referred.