A five-storey apartment building is slated to become the tallest structure on Main Street in downtown Penticton after council on Tuesday granted the required height variance.
The non-profit M'akola Housing Society has already secured government funding for the affordable housing project at 603 Main St., which will feature 28 apartments of various sizes, plus office spaces on the ground floor. Some rents will be tied to income, while others will be set at below-market rates.
The society first appeared before council in late 2020 and received an amendment to the Official Community Plan to get around the three-storey height limit in place along the 100 to 600 blocks of Main Street.
Final approval came on Tuesday as council voted 4-2 to grant the necessary zoning variances and issue a development permit.
While acknowledging concerns about height and parking, Coun. Julius Bloomfield said the project is simply too vital to pass up.
“I think that with this development, there’s a lot of good things about it and I think they outweigh the negatives. And I’d be thankful to see a nice building go up on that site that’s been vacant for so many years with a decent landscaping plan around it,” said Bloomfield
Coun. Campbell Watt suggested the community is firmly opposed to urban sprawl so taller buildings will be the inevitable result.
“Building up is something we clearly have to do,” said Watt. “Unless we decide that we’re cutting off residency and not letting anybody else in, we have to start thinking about these kinds of things.”
Mayor John Vassilaki, who owns property nearby, recused himself from the discussion, while the opposing votes were cast by Couns. Katie Robinson and Judy Sentes, both of whom expressed concern about the building height and the precedent it might set.
“That being said, I approve of the project,” added Robinson.” It’s the location of the project I have a problem with. I don’t believe it should be on our Main Street.”
M’akola, which is based in Victoria, describes itself as B.C.’s largest provider of homes for Indigenous people with approximately 5,500 clients across the province.
The project at 603 Main St. will represent M’akola’s first foray into Penticton, where it intends to establish a new regional office.