The Penticton Sikh Temple Society is doing its part to help displaced residents from the Okanagan fires.
The temple is inviting anyone on evacuation order to park a vehicle in the large parking area at 3920 South Main Street from now until Friday. Washroom facilities will be available at the temple. Additionally, the temple will be serving food for evacuees between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m.
“We want to help with those who have been displaced from the fires,” Temple member Jessie Garcha told The Herald, hoping others will help spread the word.
Anyone requiring more information is invited to call 250-328-2220 or 778-931-1334.
Meanwhile, The Canadian Red Cross has launched an appeal to help support people affected by the wildfires threatening communities and forcing thousands to evacuate their homes.
Donations to the British Columbia Fires Appeal will be used for immediate and ongoing relief, recovery and resilience efforts and could also be used for preparedness and risk reduction for future provincial disasters.
Canadians wishing to make a donation can do so online at www.redcross.ca or by calling 1-800-418-1111.