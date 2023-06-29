Thursday, June 29, 2023
• Regional District Okanagan Similkameen board meets, 100 Martin Street, sessions begin at 9 a.m, open to the public
• Clancy’s Open Mic, house drums and amps supplied, bring your own instruments, Clancy’s Pub and Grill and Pizza, 7-10:30 p.m., ages 19 and over
• Spanish conversations, Penticton Senior’s Drop-In Centre, 10 a.m., bingo, 1 p.m., table tennis, 3:15 p.m.
• Penticton Elks Lodge acoustic jam, 7 p.m., bring your instruments
• Clay Chaos, presented by Penticton Potters Guild and Clay… An Extension of Me by Gail d’Aoust, The Leir House, Wednesdays through Saturdays, 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m., presented by Penticton and District Community Arts Council
• Hiking With-In Arizona by Dawn Emerson, George Ryga Arts and Cultural Centre, 9525 Wharton Street, presented by Summerland Community Arts Council
• Anita McComas solo exhibition, The Lloyd Gallery on Front Street, daily, 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
• Thirsty Thursday Trivia Night, Barley Mill Brew Pub, 7-9 p.m.
• Kettle Valley Steam Railway, scenic run, 1:30 p.m., for tickets visit: showpass.com
• The Grist Mill and Gardens in Keremeos is open daily for the season, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., kitchen open 11 a.m.-2 p.m. (except Tuesday)
• LocoLanding Adventure Park now open daily, all attractions, 10 a.m-10 p.m
• Coyote Cruises now open daily for the season, float The Channel, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
• Lickity Splitz and Cherry on Top open noon-10 p.m. on Lakeshore Drive
• Special sneak previews: Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (PG, 154 minutes), Landmark Cinemas, 6:30 and 10 p.m.
Friday, June 30
• Penticton Rotary Ribfest, Skaha Lake Park, first of three days, noon-10 p.m., for list of entertainment and this year’s vendors, visit: pentictonribfest.com, Friday headliners: The Out Seer, 7:50-10 p.m.
• 26th annual Summerland Bluegrass Festival, Summerland Rodeo Grounds, first of three days, $15 per day or $30 for a weekend pass,visit: summerlandbluegrass.com
• Joey Richards and Bob Bricker, The Barking Parrot patio, 5:30-8 p.m., 19 and over
• Marty O’Reilly, The Dream Café, 8 p.m., for tickets: thedreamcafe.ca
• Don’t Speak, a four-piece cover band from the Okanagan, The Hub on Martin, 9 p.m.-close, $10 at the door
• Fish and chips, Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., karaoke with your host Candie, 7 p.m.-close
• Electric jam, Penticton Elks Lodge, 7 p.m., bring your instruments
• Karaoke, Barley Mill Pub, 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m.
• Chair fit, Penticton Senior’s Drop-In Centre, noon, TED Talks, 1-2:30 p.m.
• Friday night dinner at the Fraternal Order of Eagles, 5-7 p.m.
• Bingo, Oliver Senior Center, 1 p.m. (center closed July 1-3)
• Robyn Lake’s A Place to Stay Forever exhibition, The Lloyd Gallery on Front Street, 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. daily
• Scottish Festival kickoff, a free concert, Kings Park, 7-8 p.m., featuring special guests Steven McWhirter and Stuart Liddell, both from Scotland, family event (no alcohol)
• Now playing at the Oliver Theatre: The Flash (PG, 144 minutes), theatre closed for Canada Day, see showtimes: olivertheatre.ca
• Now playing at Landmark Cinemas (June 30-July 5): Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destinty (PG, 154 minutes); Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken (PG, 91 minutes); No Hard Feelings (14A, 103 minutes); Elemental (G, 110 minutes); Transformers: Rise of the Beasts (PG, 127 minutes); Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (PG, 136 minutes), to purchase tickets: landmarkcinemas.com/ showtimes/penticton
Saturday, July 1
• Canada Day!
• Live from Ottawa: Canada Day from LeBreton Flats Park, 8:30 a.m. (PT, CBC)
• Canada Day at Gyro Park in Penticton, the Be Hiva Yoga, 10 a.m., Heelhang, live aerialist, 10:45 a.m., Ari Neufeld, 11 a.m., Caber toss, 11:45 a.m., opening ceremony with Serenity Baptiste, noon, free Canada Day cake, Penticton Concert Band, 12:30 p.m., Brother Luck, 1 p.m., Heelhang, 2 p.m., Feet First, 2:15 p.m., Belly dancing, 3:15 p.m., Jack and Jill, 4 p.m., fireworks display at Okanagan Lake, 10 p.m.
• 73rd annual Osoyoos Cherry Fiesta, pancake breakfast at town square, 8:30-11 a.m., downtown parade, 11 a.m., Gyro Park bandshell entertainment: Damn Chandelier, noon, opening ceremony, 1:15 p.m., Dance Oasis, 1:45 p.m., pie-eating and three-legged race contests, 2:30 p.m., Uncorked with Jeff Queen, 4 p.m., Sister Soul Band, 5:30 p.m., Punjabi Bhangra dancer, 7 p.m., En Karma, 8 p.m., Rebel Luv (classic rock), 8:45 p.m.
• Summerland Canada Day at Memorial Park, official ceremony at 11 a.m., a free barbecue with Canada Day cake and ice cream to follow, party goes until 1:30 p.m., see full schedule at: summerlandlegion.com
• Penticton Rotary Ribfest, Skaha Lake Park, second of three days, for a list of performers: pentictonribfest.com, Saturday headliners: The Malarkeys, 7:50-10 p.m.
• Penticton Scottish Festival, Kings Park, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., $15 (ages 16 and over), $12 (kids 12-16), free for kids five and under, featuring Highland dancing, Scottish bagpiping and drumming, heavy events, pipe band competitions, main stage entertainment, dog agility, knights in armor, Kids’ Zone, Scotch whiskey tasting
• 26th annual Summerland Bluegrass Festival, Summerland Rodeo Grounds, second of three days, special performance by The Slocan Ramblers, 7 p.m., $15 per day or $30 for a weekend pass, for schedule and tickets: summerlandbluegrass.com
• A Summer Carnival, Penticton Safety Village, 490 Edmonton Ave., 10 a.m.-3 p.m., bouncy house, fun alley, free
• Joey Richards and Bob Bricker, The Barking Parrot patio, 5:30-8 p.m., 19 and over
• Penticton Farmers Market, 100 block of Main Street, 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
• Downtown Community Market, 200 and 300 blocks of Main Street plus Front Street and Backstreet Blvd., 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m.
• Don’t Speak, a four-piece cover band from the Okanagan, The Hub on Martin, 9 p.m.-close, $10 at the door, second of two nights
• Jack and Jill, Slackwater Brewing Co., 8 p.m., free live music
• Desert Rockers, Penticton Elks Lodge, 6:30 p.m., dinner, 5:30 p.m., car show during the day, drop-in cribbage, 10 a.m., IGA meat draw, 4 p.m.
• Karaoke, Barley Mill, 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m.
• Burgers, fries, onion rings, Fraternal Order of Eagles, noon-4 p.m., meat draw to follow at 4 p.m.
• Driftcation Invitational, Penticton Speedway, for tickets: capitaldrift.ca/?pid=1
• Open street mic, presented by Fresh BC Talent and C-Me Live, outside Blenz Coffee, 284 Main Street, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., all ages
• Brent Tyler, District Wine Village in Oliver, 3 p.m., free show
• Kettle Valley Steam Railway, scenic run, 1:30 p.m., for tickets visit: showpass.com
• Kelowna City Concert Band conducted by Robert Payne, Canada Day concert, outside Prospera Place, 1223 Water Street in Kelowna, 10 a.m., free admission
Sunday, July 2
• Final day: Penticton Rotary Ribfest, Skaha Lake Park, noon-10 p.m., celebrity judging at noon, Sunday headliners: Das Corazones, 7:30:10 p.m.
• Final day: 26th annual Summerland Bluegrass Festival, Summerland Rodeo Grounds, $15 per day or $30 for a weekend pass, for schedule and tickets: summerlandbluegrass.com
• Elks breakfast, Penticton Elks Lodge, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m., $10, Grimm’s meat draw, 50/50 raffles and last man standing, 2 p.m.
• Great Train Robbery, the Kettle Valley Railway, 4-7 p.m., featuring the notorious Garnet Valley Gang, followed by a dinner buffet, for tickets: showpass.com, $63 (adults) and $35 (kids)
• Punk Night featuring MVLL Crimes Haters, The Hub on Martin, 9 p.m., $15, available from showpass.com
• Patio music with Gord McLaren and friends, 4-7 p.m., The Barking Parrot
• Country Night with Chaycing Kennedys, The Barking Parrot, 9 p.m., ages 19 and over
• Summerland Rotary market, Main Street, Summerland, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., more than 40 vendors, live music, seating areas
• BC-SPCA flea market, in front of Wholesale Club, 7 a.m.-2 p.m.
• Driftcation Invitational, Penticton Speedway, for tickets: capitaldrift.ca/?pid=1
• Survivorship flea market, 1397 Fairview Road (corner of Fairview and Duncan), 8 a.m.-2 p.m., money raised goes to team activities and breast cancer awareness
• Okanagan Sax, featuring rock, jazz, Latin and blues, Cannery Brewing Co., 6-8 p.m.
• 9th annual Okanagan Trestles Tour, Myra Canyon, Chute Lake, Glenfir, Penticton, $75-$190, to register: okanagantrestlestour.com
• Osoyoos Farmers’ Market, Town Hall, 8707 Main Street, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
• First Saturday open house, Okanagan Art Gallery, 8302 Main Street, Osoyoos, 5-7 p.m.
Monday, July 3
• Summerland Music Camp, St. Stephen Anglican Church, Summerland, 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. for the week of July 3-7,
Tuesday, July 4
• Open Mic with your host Will Schlackl, Highway 97 Brewing Co. 6 p.m.
• Tremendous Trivia Tuesday at Slackwater Brewing Co., 7-9 p.m.
• Open Mic hosted by Tristan Teele, Barley Mill Brew Pub, 7:30-9:30 p.m.
Wednesday, July 5
• Crush Deck Concert with Jim Cuddy, Fitzpatrick Family Vineyards, 696 Highway 97 South, Peachland, 7 p.m., ticket packages range from $150-$365, visit: fitzwine.com
• Open Mic Night with Aidan Mayes, Slackwater Brewing, 7-10 p.m., all types of talents and abilities are welcomed
• Naramata Community Market, Manitou Park, 4-7 p.m., with more than 30 vendors
• Karaoke, Barley Mill, 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m.
• Community market, District Wine Village in Oliver, 4-7 p.m.
