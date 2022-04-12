The South Okanagan-Similkameen Volunteer Centre is waiving its membership fee indefinitely to help support local non-profit groups as they emerge from the pandemic.
“We anticipate this will encourage growth in membership and lead to an increase in volunteer opportunities for our nearly 1,0000 volunteers, many of whom will be seeking new opportunities as restrictions are lifted,” said SOSVC president Mike Potgieter in a press release.
“Our goal is to be a one-stop-shop for volunteering in South Okanagan-Similkameen, with our primary focus on the well-being of our volunteers, while disseminating volunteer opportunities on behalf of members, allowing them to take care of their business.”
To browse current volunteer opportunities, register for help or get more information about the SOS Volunteer Centre, visit www.volunteercentre.info.