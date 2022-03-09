One of the Okanagan’s most prominent Indigenous leaders is slated to give a presentation next week in Penticton to talk about his new book.
Chief Clarence Louie of the Osoyoos Indian Band will discuss “Rez Rules: My Indictment of Canada's and America's Systemic Racism Against Indigenous People” during the lecture on Thursday, March 24, at 7 p.m., inside the Centre for Excellence building at the Penticton campus of Okanagan College.
The book, released in November 2021, offers Louie’s no-holds-barred take on his personal history and broader Indigenous relations.
“Chief Clarence Louie is one of the most recognized First Nations leaders in Canada, known for his passionate voice and vision,” said Francie Greenslade, an Okanagan College English professor, in a press release.
“As he says in his new book, reconciliation starts with the truth. His visit to Okanagan College offers a rare opportunity for those of us living and working in Syilx territory to hear his candid truth first-hand.”
Following the chief’s talk, there will be a question-and-answer session and book signing. Masks and proof of vaccination are required. Event capacity will be limited to 60 people.