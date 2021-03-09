Mounties in Keremeos are warning the public about social media scammers targeting residents.
The Keremeos RCMP has received several reports in just the last month, according to a press release issued Tuesday.
In one recent occurrence, a victim was contacted by someone on Facebook claiming to be their relative. The suspect created a fake profile in the name of the victim’s relative. They used photos and other public data to replicate the relative’s account. The fraudster then claimed they could help the victim obtain grant money from the government. At one point, the fraudster claimed the grant could be upwards of $50,000.00. The fraudster convinces the victim into releasing personal information to help apply for the fake grant.
In other recent cases, the fraudster is successful in convincing the victim to send them money to process a grant application. However, the fraudster continues to ask for more funds, with reasoning such as fees and other expenses incurred while applying for the money on their behalf.
“RCMP in many jurisdictions are experiencing similar kinds of social media fraud complaints,” spokesman Const. James Grandy said in a press release.
“It’s important for the public to understand that no government agency will ever contact them via social media to complete applications, or to verify private information. If one is contacted by someone on social media claiming to be a close friend or relative, they should use other means to confirm the authenticity”.
For more information about these kinds of scams, visit the Canadian Centre for Cyber Security at www.cyber.gc.ca.