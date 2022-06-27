Penticton Secondary School is holding its grad parade tonight (Monday, June 27, 2022) beginning at 6 p.m.
The parade will depart from the Pen-Hi parking lot and will head north on Main Street, turn east on Front Street, north on Veteran's Way and west on Lakeshore Drive. It will conclude at the Penticton Lakeside Resort where their prom is being held.
The public is invited to line the parade route and cheer the graduates.
(Princess Margaret will not have a grad parade this year. Graduates will meet Thursday, June 30 in the rose garden for family photos.)