Tuesday, Oct. 5
• Today is World Teachers Day
• Penticton City Council meets at Penticton Trade and Convention Centre, sessions begin at 1 p.m. open to the public or online at: penticton.ca
• Brown Bag Lunch Series at Penticton Museum and Archives auditorium, noon-1 p.m. “W.J. Snodgrass: Promoter and Duke of Okanagan Falls,” presented by Karen Collins, suggested donation of $2
• Teen studio art program at Penticton Art Gallery, 5:30-7:30 p.m., $65 and $75 per month
• The Dart Dolls meet at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, 11 a.m.
• Now showing: EARTHSCAPES by artist Madyln Hamilton at Summerland art gallery, 9525 Wharton Street, weekdays, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., through Oct. 29
• Now showing at the Penticton Art Gallery: “Penticton: a Progression in Time,” by the Penticton Photography Club and Penticton Quilters Guild (Artsy Girls), an exhibition of photography and art quilts that celebrates Penticton past and present, daily at the Penticton Art Gallery, 199 Marina Way through until Nov. 6.
• Other displays at the Penticton Art Gallery: “Weaving Cultural Identities,” by Vancouver Biennale; “Homage to a Rock,” by Beverley Reid (1936-2019); “Punched Cards & Personal Computers,” by Kristen Roos
• Hoodoo Adventures open daily: comfort and mountain bikes, e-bikes, kayak & canoes, stand-up paddle boards, climbing gym, visit: hoodooadventures.ca
• Seniors 55 and over are invited play pool, billiards and snooker at the Penticton Seniors Drop-In Centre at 2965 South Main Street weekdays from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.. Three pool tables and one snooker table are available. Free instruction for beginners, everyone welcome. Call: 250-493-2111
• Cascades Casino open, daily 10 a.m. - midnight; Friday and Saturdays until 2 a.m.
• Now playing at Landmark Cinemas 7: “Dear Evan Hansen,” (PG, 137 minutes); “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, “(PG, 132 minutes); “Free Guy,” (PG, 115 minutes); “Addams Family 2 (PG): “Many Saints of Newmark” (14A); “Venom: Let There Be Carnage.” To Purchase tickets and for list of all showtimes visit: landmarkcinemas.com
Wednesday, Oct. 6
• Preschool art drop-in sessions at Penticton Art Gallery for children ages 2-5, 10:30-11:30 a.m., $5 (all supplies included), parent or guardian is required to attend
• Now playing at the Oliver Theatre: “Candyman,” Wednesday and Thursday only.
Thursday, Sept. 30
• Sneak Previews: “No Time to Die,” the 25th James Bond movie and final with Daniel Craig (PG, 163 minutes), shows tonight at 5 p.m., 6 p.m., 7:30 p.m.
• Regional District Okanagan Similkameen board meets, 9 a.m., to view meeting: rdos.bc.ca
• “Hathor: Goddess of Many Things,” a solo exhibition by Chilean-Canadian artist Karla Avendño at The Leir House, 200 Manor Park Road, Thursdays through Sundays, 10:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., through Nov. 6
• Penticton Seniors’ Drop-In Centre, impr. Line dancing; 1 p.m.; table tennis, 4 p.m., crafts, 1 3 p.m., for details: 250-493-2111 or visit: pentictonseniors.org
• Introduction class to porcelain jewelry with Carla O’Bee, Penticton Art Gallery, 6:30 - 8:30 p.m., $60 (members) and $65 (non-members).
• Young@Art program returns to the Penticton Art Gallery, self-directed, drop-in program for ages 10-16. 3:15-4:30 p.m., draw, paint projects of interest
Friday, Oct. 8
• Regular season opener!: BCHL junior A hockey, Vernon Vipers at Penticton Vees, 7 p.m. at South Okanagan Events Centre, for tickets: visit SOEC box office or purchase online: valleyfirsttix.com (season ticket packages still available)
• Fraternal Order of Eagles, Friday night dinner, $8, 5-7 p.m., takeout available, proceeds to charity
• Penticton Seniors’ Drop-In Centre, mat yoga, 9 a.m.; outdoor Tai Chi, 9 a.m.; French conversations, 9:30 a.m.; Mah Jong intermediate, 1 p.m.; intermediate-advance line dance, 1 p.m. lunch, seatings at 11:30 a.m., 12:45 p.m.
• Royal Canadian Legion, 257 Brunswick Street, a Penticton tradition, fish and chips, 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., karaoke, with your host “Candie,” 7:30 p.m.
• Broken Design, new paintings by Susie Myers, opening reception, 5:30-8 p.m. at Lifted Penticton, 532 Main Street
Saturday, Oct. 9
• BCHL junior A hockey action, Wenatchee at Penticton Vees, 6 p.m. at South Okanagan Events Centre, for tickets: visit SOEC box office or purchase online: valleyfirsttix.com (season ticket packages still available)
• People Helping Pantries Food Drive, drive up and drop your non-perishable food items off in the parking lot of the Fraternal Order of Eagles, 1197 Main Street, from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
• Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, meat draws, 2 p.m., live music to follow with Kyle Anderson, 4-7 p.m.
• Penticton Farmers Market, 100 block of Main Street, 8:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.
• Fraternal Order of Eagles, burgers and fries, noon - 4 p.m., meat draw, 4 p.m., prices start at $3.50, proceeds to charity
• Penticton Elks Lodge 51, meat draw, 4 p.m., Thanksgiving turkey dinner, $12, 5 p..m., music to follow with Paul James
Sunday, Oct. 10
• Mat Duffus plays at the Ye Old Welcome Inn Pub in Gallagher’s Lake, near Oliver, 2-6 p.m.
• BC-SPCA Flea Market, 1550 Main Street, 7 a.m. - 2 p.m. in front of Great Canadian Wholesale
• Penticton Elks Lodge No. 51, breakfast, 9:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 11
• Thanksgiving Day (statutory holiday)
• CFL Thanksgiving Day Classics, Ottawa at Montreal, 10 a.m. (PT): Toronto at Hamilton, 1 p.m. (PT).
Tuesday, Oct. 12
• Summerland Council meets, sessions begin at 1 and 6 p.m., to view the meeting visit: summerland.ca
• Town of Oliver Council meets, 7 p.m., to view meeting: oliver.ca