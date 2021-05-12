When the pandemic hit in 2020, the inaugural HaHaHa Kidzfest was cancelled and the board of directors was faced with a difficult decision: let go of the idea of an arts and culture festival for children and families in the South Okanagan or think outside of the box and come up with a new plan to make the festival happen. The answer was very quickly made clear.
“There was such a strong feeling at our board meeting that this event was exactly what our community needs at a time like this,” says board chair Rachel Bland. “The arts naturally bring people together, allowing us to share part of ourselves with each other through a common experience.”
And so, this coming June 7-11, Kidzfest will stage a unique five-day arts and culture experience that will reach every corner of the South Okanagan.
“Knowing that the traditional idea of bringing children to a festival site wouldn’t be feasible this year, we started to think creatively and decided to bring the festival to the children. We are, quite literally, taking the show on the road,” said Bland.
This year’s festival will be in the form of kits full of festival activities designed for different groups. The school kit will be the largest packages available and will include daily activities for the week focused on different art forms and cultural experiences with introductions by professional artists, as well as the opportunity for schools to have a live outdoor performance by one-man circus act Flyin’ Bob, which will follow the COVID safety plans set in place by the schools.
Family kits will also be available offering additional arts and culture experiences including daily cultural recipes from members of the community, recorded bedtime stories every evening and an activity for families to enjoy doing together.
And the kids at heart kits are designed for community members who are seniors or who may not have children or grandchildren at home right now but still wish to be a part of this great experience.
“This festival has programming that reaches every member of our South Okanagan community and we invite everyone to take part with us,” said Bland.
Kidzfest is partnering with a wide variety of local organizations for the creation of these activities as well as businesses and individuals who are supporting the event through sponsorships and donations.
For more information on the festival or to get involved as a sponsor or volunteer, go to www.hahahakidzfest.com or email info@hahahakidzfest.com.