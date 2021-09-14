August was another terrific month for construction activity in Penticton.
Staff at city hall issued 58 building permits for work valued at $7.6 million last month, compared to 54 permits worth $3.4 million in August 2020.
That helped lift the totals for the first eight months of 2021 to 669 permits valued at $143.5 million, well up on 436 permits worth $65.5 million during the year-ago period.
This year’s totals through August also exceed the 505 permits valued at $132.8 million in the same period of 2019.
With the summer construction season complete, Penticton remains on pace to top its annual record for permit values of $197.9 million that was set in 2016.