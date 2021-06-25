The first major wildfire of the season in the Okanagan lit up late Thursday afternoon and scorched 47 hectares of steep, grassy hillside approximately 30 kilometres southwest of Penticton before it was brought to heel.
Splashes of red fire retardant dropped on the hillside by air tankers were still visible Friday as 40 members of the BC Wildfire Service remained on scene to mop up the fire, which started near the edge of White Lake Road roughly five kilometres west of the Dominion Radio Astrophysical Observatory.
“It’s suspected human-caused, but that hasn’t been confirmed yet,” said BCWS fire information officer Sam Ryan.
No structures were lost and there were no evacuations ordered for the area, which is dotted with ranches.
And with potentially record-setting heat on the way, Ryan urged the public to be cautious while outdoors this weekend.
“The most important thing to remember is most human-caused fires are preventable,” she said.
As of Friday, the danger rating for most of the Kamloops Fire Centre was pegged at moderate to high, but Ryan said crews are preparing for the more extreme conditions typically seen during the height of summer in July and August.
Since April 1, there have been 110 blazes within the Kamloops Fire Centre that singed 2,136 hectares, compared to 182 fires that burned 2,665 hectares during the entire 2020 season.