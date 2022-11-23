Amid a labour shortage that has touched almost every sector of the economy, some local businesses are opening their doors to help develop the next generation of workers.
Upwards of 50 students within School District 67 are enrolled in the Youth Work in Trades apprenticeship program overseen by the Industry Training Authority.
The program “allows students to gain experience, credits and money working in the trades while they are still in high school,” explained Trevor Knowlton, the district’s careers and apprenticeships co-ordinator.
“These students may work during the breaks during the school year and can even graduate early to continue working towards their apprenticeship. This earn-while-you-learn model allows students to gain work hours towards their apprenticeship as well as earn money to put towards the equipment and education needed to move on in their training.”
What more, many students qualify to complete their post-secondary apprenticeship programs tuition-free and stand a good shot at receiving a $1,000 award from the ITA to help launch their careers. And even after they join the workforce, students can still lean on School District 67 to help ensure their apprenticeships go smoothly in the early years.
“The School District 67 careers department appreciates the numerous local employers who hire these young people and help with their training in starting out their apprenticeship. Often our SD67 Apprentices who register in the ITA Youth Work in Trades program are then able to enroll at Okanagan College to achieve their Level 1 certification towards their Red Seal,” said Knowlton.
Some of the businesses currently hosting SD 67 apprentices include Match Eatery & Public House, Cumming Construction, Salty’s Beach House, Waycon Manufacturing, The Bench Market, Shaughnessy’s Cove Restaurant, Vintage Electrical, Canadian Tire, Serenity Builders, Bogners Restaurant, Heiress Salon and Penticton Honda.
Any businesses interested in participating in the apprenticeship program can reach Knowlton by email at tknowlton@sd67.bc.ca.