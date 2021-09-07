Following through on six Big Moves could reduce Penticton’s total greenhouse gas emissions by nearly a quarter by 2030, according to a draft Community Climate Action Plan presented to council Tuesday.
Prepared by the Community Energy Association, the plan states Penticton currently produces approximately 250,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions per year, about half of which comes from fuel burned by vehicles, while 35% is generated by heating and cooling buildings, and 15% is produced by waste decomposition.
Drawing on that data, the plan proposes six so-called Big Moves: encourage active and accessible transportation and transit; accelerate the adoption of zero-emission vehicles; support low-carbon options for medium- and heavy-duty vehicles; enhance energy efficiency and low-carbon heating in new buildings; support deep energy retrofits and fuel switching; and divert organic material from the landfill.
Acting on all six Big Moves could reduce Penticton’s annual emissions by 57,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide by 2030 and also represent a 40% cut from 2007 levels, according to the plan.
And, while noting Penticton’s carbon emissions have actually risen by about 22% since the existing Community Climate Action Plan was created in 2011, the document also suggests the municipality has plenty of tools at its disposal to reverse that trend.
Lori Goldman, who appeared before council Tuesday on behalf of environmental group First Things First Okanagan, pleaded with city politicians to act now.
“We urge city council, we plead with you, to work with the Community Sustainability Advisory Committee to create policies for your legacy and for our children’s future,” said Goldman.
The message wasn’t lost on Coun. Julius Bloomfield.
“I think it’s incumbent upon municipalities to act in a way that builds resilient communities, because climate change is coming – it’s here, it’s with us now,” said Bloomfield.
“According to many reports, we’re past the tipping point of climate change, so now we have to start thinking about what we’re going to do about climate change but how we’re going to build resilient communities that can handle the change that is coming and is already on us.”
Public consultation on the draft Community Climate Action Plan is expected to get underway this week and run through Sept. 26, with a final version due to be presented to council for approval by the end of the year.