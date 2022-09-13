Election season will be decidedly dull in some parts of the region with 20 people having already been acclaimed to their positions due to a lack of competition.
Those automatically installed in their jobs after no challengers emerged ahead of Friday’s nomination deadline include Oliver Mayor Martin Johansen and nearly half of the rural directors on the board of the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen.
Johansen, who retired from his job as buildings manager for the City of Kelowna prior to the 2018 election in which he knocked off incumbent Ron Hovanes, believes his acclamation demonstrates Oliver voters are still happy with his work.
“In short, I was honoured when people put their faith in me four years ago and elected me as mayor,” said Johansen in an email Monday.
“I’m excited and energized to have the opportunity to continue in this role for a second term and I look forward to continuing the work to build a safe, vibrant community supported by a strong economy.”
The make-up of Johnson’s next council is yet to be decided, with eight people, including three incumbents, vying for four seats. Two incumbent water councillors, who attend regular council meetings but only vote on water matters, were acclaimed: Bhupinder Dhaliwal and Rick Machial.
To the south, a new group called Osoyoos First has put forward a slate with one mayoral hopeful – Brian Sikora – and four council candidates – Johnny Cheong, Wes Greve, Amanda Hilario and Zach Poturica – to challenge incumbent mayor Sue McKortoff, who’s seeking a third consecutive term, and two incumbent councillors. A pair of water councillors, Bob Appleby and Moreira Claude, were acclaimed.
Penticton has five people vying for mayor, including incumbent John Vassilaki, sitting councillor Julius Bloomfield and anti-crime group leader Jason Reynen.
The relatively light slate of council candidates runs to just 17 names, including four incumbents, down from 24 in 2018 and 25 in 2014.
And in Summerland, Doug Holmes, a sitting councillor, is running for the mayor’s job against Chuck Pinnell. Toni Boot, the incumbent mayor, is among 13 people vying for the six spots on council, including four incumbents.
Over in the Similkameen, Keremeos will soon have a new mayor with incumbent Manfred Bauer leaving politics after three consecutive terms in the top job.
Arlene Arlow, who lost to Bauer by just 15 votes in 2018, is competing for the job against Jason Wiebe, a sitting councillor.
The other four seats on council have already been awarded by acclamation to incumbents Jeremy Evans and Arden Holly, plus newcomers Garry Elliott and Tracy Henderson.
Princeton’s incumbent mayor, Spencer Coyne, has a race on his hands with Doug Pateman, a former town councillor, challenging for the job. And on the council side, six people, including four incumbents, are seeking four spots.
The picture is slightly clearer for the board of the RDOS, with four of nine rural directors being acclaimed: Mark Pendergraft, Area A (rural Osoyoos), Rick Knodel, Area C (rural Oliver), Riley Gettens, Area F (Okanagan Lake West/West Bench) and Tim Roberts, Area G (rural Keremeos/Hedley).
Three people are vying for the job in Area E (Naramata) that will be left vacant by long-time director Karla Kozakevich, who’s not seeking re-election, while single challengers are running against incumbents in Areas B, D, H and I.
Finally, while an election will be required to decide all seven seats on the board of the Penticton-based Okanagan Skaha School District, the entire board of the Oliver-based Okanagan Similkameen School District has been installed by acclamation.
The campaign officially gets underway Sept. 17 with general voting and winners declared on Oct. 15. Mail ballots and advance voting opportunities are available in most communities.