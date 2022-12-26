Insurance rules would probably limit short-term rentals to just 25% of the homes in a new 234-unit condominium proposal that is now just inches away from final approval at 270 Riverside Dr.
Council voted 5-1 last week to grant second and third readings to the required zoning amendments. Final approval is expected to follow after the B.C. Transportation Ministry signs off on the project.
Kelowna-based Kerkhoff Construction is proposing a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom units in two towers, along with 297 parking spaces in an underground parkade.
It would be built in two phases over a three-year period and sandwiched between the upscale Riverside townhouse development and Riverside Plaza shopping centre. (Coun. Helena Konanz lives in the Riverside townhouses and therefore recused herself from the votes)
The site was formerly home to the Ogopogo Motel and Riverside RV Park, and has been zoned for high-density residential development since 2011.
Kerkhoff sought a handful of relatively minor zoning variances for the project, including permission for all units in the building to be used as short-term rentals, which is permitted in most other residential areas of Penticton.
However, the request came at the same time as city staff is undertaking a review of Penticton’s short-term rental program – which applies to homes rented for a maximum of one month – that could result in stiffer regulations.
To head off concerns, Kerkhoff vice-president Robert Camacho appeared at the Dec. 20 public hearing and said most strata insurance policies include a “functional limit” that caps short-term rentals at 25% of all units. Any such limit would then be incorporated into the project’s strata bylaws.
“We would be putting in rules as the developer for the strata to follow on the onset of the project and those rule would be very comparable with multi-family short-term rental rules, so there would be limits in terms of people per unit, hours of activity, and that would be partially manage by remaining 75% of homes there and homeowners there, so we do expect that to be well-managed,” said Camacho.
Coun. Campbell Watt suggested 270 Riverside Dr. was inadvertently left out of a previous bylaw update that allowed vacation rentals in most part of the city, and that the oversight is now overshadowing the project itself.
“It fits exactly to what we wanted for the Northern Gateway and I’m excited to see this come through,” said Watt.
The sole vote against the project approvals was cast by Coun. James Miller, who has long advocated for tougher rules on short-term rentals that would require property owners to live on site, matching the approach taken by Summerland, Peachland and Tofino, which he believes would free up more units for long-term housing.
Miller also suggested the city’s hotel vacancy rate runs at about 51% annually, so he doesn’t buy arguments that Penticton has a shortage of visitor accommodations.
In a separate presentation to council Dec. 20, the city staffer leading the short-term rental review confirmed a main focus of the exercise will be evaluating the program’s impact on long-term housing.
Blake Laven, director of development services, said the city has a long history of short-term rentals dating back to the start of Ironman in the 1980s.
The city first started regulating short-term rentals in 2011 to allow only bed-and-breakfasts, but then loosened up the rules in 2016 to permit other forms of short-term housing, such as suites and whole homes.
The goal of the program has always been to allow property owners to rent safe and healthy dwellings to the vacationing public while limiting nuisances to residents, said Laven, and “the goal is being met with our current system.”
“But what this goal does not take into account is the impact of vacation rentals and short-term rentals on our long-term rental (stock) and it doesn’t take into account the impacts on traditional hotels and motels,” continued Laven, “and I think that’s really where this review is headed.”
Laven presented figures that showed the number of licenced short-term rentals in Penticton has increased from 152 to 365 over the past five years, although he estimates the actual number operating now to be in the range of 500. However, he also estimates there are a total approximately 6,000 rental units in Penticton, meaning the short-term units only account for about 8% of the total supply.
The review, which is expected to cost $50,000, will ramp up in the new year with public engagement and council workshops, ahead of a final report in May.