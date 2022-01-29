On Saturday, Feb. 5 2022, CFUZ Peach City Radio will celebrate three years on the air at 92.9 FM.
To mark the occasion, the volunteers at the Penticton-based station are preparing a full day of live programming that will showcase their diverse schedule of locally created and curated radio programs. During the event, Peach City Radio hosts will be asking listeners to make donations of any amount to keep 92.9 FM operating. This funding drive format is a popular form of on-air fundraising for campus and community stations across the country.
Penticton is home to the Okanagan’s first licenced FM community radio station which proudly manages its broadcast and online stream through the efforts of volunteers. Volunteers host the programs, provide free broadcast skills-training to others, plan annual fundraising and manage the radio schedule. Although CFUZ is celebrating three years on the FM dial, it has been a productive non-profit society since 2010 and running 24/7 online radio programming since 2014.
CFUZ serves up an alternative from the mainstream, giving listeners locally focused spoken-word content as well as a wide variety of music genres to explore. CFUZ supports local organizations, artists, writers, and businesses in an effort to promote local initiatives that benefit the whole community. “The station is here to give radio access to the public. It’s a community tool that should be used to help share messages, ideas and culture,” says Peach City Community Radio Society president Jackie Del Rizzo. “In particular, we are proud of the expanding list of musical genres that can be heard on the station from day to day.”
Throughout a typical broadcast week, music programs cover styles such as psychedelic, heavy metal, synthwave, old country, folk, jazz and avant garde, classical, blues & bluegrass, acoustic, easy listening and rock. Special emphasis is made to introduce local and independent music and Canadian content in general.
As part of their effort to promote and showcase the work of local musicians, this past year CFUZ hosted and produced 20 live virtual performances through the Caught in the Act Program, which was funded by a Community Radio Fund of Canada grant. “The responses from local musicians and
listeners were fantastic! Performers have suffered through a long dearth of gigs since early 2020. Caught in the Act provided a supportive performance space and a paid gig for the artists taking part, and many of those people were emotional after their performance on our live video stream” said music coordinator Melissa McWilliams.
The funds raised during the funding drive (dubbed ONAIRversary) will assist the Peach City Community Radio Society in maintaining annual station and technical costs. Del Rizzo adds, “Donations from the community also help us put training tools in place so that new volunteers can come on board, bringing further music and spoken word ideas to round out our schedule and content.”
The station encourages members of the community to tune-in on February 5, 2022. Donations can be made online at www.cfuz.ca, by phone at 236-422-0929 or in person at the CFUZ studio – 121-1475 Fairview Road, Penticton, outside the northeast corner of the Cannery Trade Centre. A full list of programs and the weekly broadcast schedule can be found at www.cfuz.ca/programs. Direct any questions or comments to info@cfuz.ca.
—-
Peach City Radio is a not-for-profit society with an online radio stream at www.cfuz.ca, and a terrestrial signal at 92.9FM in Penticton. A member of the National Campus & Community Radio Association of Canada, Peach City Radio strives to promote volunteerism, social engagement, independent music, community capacity building, citizen journalism and diversity. Volunteers and donations are always welcome - contact info@cfuz.ca or visit www.cfuz.ca for information.