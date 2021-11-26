Good Deeds

A recent Elks Club luncheon where donations were presented to several causes in the community.

Penticton Elks Lodge president Laurie Kidd presented a total of $19,500 in donations to the following organizations: Discovery House, SOWINS, Soupateria, Critteraid Animal Rescure Society, The Salvation Army Food Bank, Dragonfly Pond Family Society, Agur Lake Camp Society and the South Okanagan Similkameen SPCA.