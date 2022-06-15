It’ll cost more to play all day this summer on popular water-based attractions in Kelowna, Penticton, Peachland, and Osyoos.
Operators of Wibit Okanagan have changed the way they do business. Instead of offering all-day or multi-day passes, admission will only be provided through two-hour windows.
The cost will be the same as last year though a discount is now being offered to people who make advance bookings online for the inflatable play structures.
The company says the reservable, two-hour passes will eliminate lines to get onto the Wibits. “No more standing in line and waiting for availability! Know that you have access to our park for the entire time of your choosing!”, Splash BC Water Parks, also known as Wibit Okanagan, says on its Facebook page.
The two-hour time slots are 10 a.m.-noon; 12:30-2:30; 3 p.m.-5 p.m.; and 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. Between these time lots, the Wibits will be cleared of users and cleaned by staff.
In years past, people could stay on the attractions as long as they liked. That led to capacity issues at times, the company says. In its reply to a previous customer dismayed by the new two-hour booking periods, the company acknowledged the measure would also increase its revenues.
“Unfortunately with our increase in operating costs it was no longer viable for us to remain with the same pass structure as previous years, without having to raise prices. Time slots provide a solution to the majority of the feedback we’ve received over the years, while simultaneously allowing us to keep prices the same,” the company said.
Company officials could not be reached Tuesday or Wednesday.
According to its website, the Wibits open Thursday in Kelowna at City Park, Friday in Penticton, June 27 in Peachland, and July 3 in Osoyoos.
A two-hour online booking costs $22 at the parks in Osoyoos and Peachland, and $25 for the parks in Kelowna and Penticton.