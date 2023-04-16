Seventeen different organizations are sharing in nearly $74,000 worth of grants-in-aid that were included in Summerland’s 2023 budget.
The recipients are: Summerland Foodbank, $14,500; Agur Lake Camp Society, $1,000; Ryga Festival Society, $7,100; Friends of Summerland Ornamental Gardens, $8,000; Boys and Girls Club, $5,000; Summerland Blue Grass Society, $250; Royal Canadian Legion, $500; Terry Fox Run, $69; Summerland Action Festival Association, $2,000; Summerland Rodeo Grounds Equine Development Society, $1,000; Summerland Arts Council, $2,500; Meadowlark Nature Festival, $500; Summerland Fall Fair Society, $8,500; Summerland Youth Centre, $22,000; Summerland Minor Hockey – U15 provincials, $333; Summerland Secondary School – provincials, $333; Canadian curling championships, $333.
Three other organizations received their standing grant-in-aid requests: Summerland Museum, $55,000; Summerland Youth Centre, $5,500; arts council, $5,000