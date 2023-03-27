The voice of Penticton’s business community is offering loud support for city council’s efforts to clean up the streets with new bylaws and enhanced powers for the officers who enforce them.
The aptly named Safe Public Spaces Bylaw received first reading from council last week and is out for public consultation through April.
It would ban common acts of public disorder, such as panhandling in front of businesses, open consumption of drugs and alcohol, and occupying public spaces like washrooms.
Two companion pieces of legislation, which also received first reading, seek peace office status for bylaw officers and set out standard operating procedures for those workers.
Having peace officer status will allow bylaw officers to enforce some provincial statutes and give them the power to detain people, while holding out the possibility of stiffer punishments for those who assault bylaw officers.
That all sounds good to the Penticton and Wine Country Chamber of Commerce.
“Everyone has the right to access public spaces, and businesses also have the right to ensure that access to their property is not compromised with unwanted activity or obstructions that could create hesitation in, or prevent, customers from entering,” said executive director Michael Magnusson in a press release.
“I am glad that our community safety bylaws are being updated to a level that’s commonplace in urban centres.”
Such bylaws are indeed common in larger cities like Kelowna, Kamloops and Prince George, but are now being tried in smaller places like Penticton that are dealing with big-city problems of their own.
The move is also meant to free up RCMP officers to respond to more urgent calls.
As the city’s bylaw enforcement department has grown in staffing and operating hours over the past five years, so too has its call volume, which surged from 1,332 in 2017 to 7,172 in 2022.
That data, along with the proposed bylaws and feedback forms, are available online on now at www.shapeyourcitypenticton.ca or at public engagement kiosks set up inside the community centre, library and city hall.
The city is also planning an open house on April 11, 5-7 p.m., at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre, and an online information session on April 19, 6:30-8 p.m.
The last day to comment is April 30 and results are expected to be shared with council in June.