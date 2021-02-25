Transparency and public engagement will be at the forefront when the Okanagan Skaha School District 67 conducts a long-range facilities plan this spring.
The Ministry of Education “expects” districts to complete a facilities review once every 10 years. The most recent by SD67 was in 2011.
“The purpose is to provide the Ministry with an overview of the planning that a district is doing around its facilities and the use of facilities,” secretary-treasurer Nicole Bittante said in an interview.
“It helps the Ministry understand what the capital needs may be. The goal is for the district to have a plan in place, to have done the work to understand the facilities they have, how they are being used in the most-efficient way to support students and programs in the best way possible.”
The long-range facilities project was among the agenda items at Monday night’s meeting of the board.
SD67 has hired external consulting firm, Planning Works, which has done similar reviews in other districts. The contract with the Victoria firm is priced at $50,000.
Additionally, the board will request input from the City of Penticton, District of Summerland and Regional District Okanagan Similkameen, along with all partner and parent groups.
In April, there will be a process allowing the general public to offer feedback.
The board owns 18 schools, which includes Connect Ed., the Shatford building and the board office.
The oldest facility, the Ellis building on the Pen-Hi campus, is more than 100-years old. There are several newer schools built in the mid-to-late 2000s.
All of the buildings, superintendent Todd Manuel declares, are in good shape.
“The work our facilities team does is outstanding. When you walk in one of our buildings no matter the age, they are exceptionally clean and well maintained. I really notice this when I go out of district, and I’m very proud of our schools and the work our team has done,” Manuel said.
Included in the review will be Early Learning and before-and-after school programs, something the Ministry is encouraging.
Rentals, for groups such as Scouts, Guides and recreational sports are also part of the review.
At present, 10 of the 18 board-owned facilities are used for childcare programs.
“It’s a third party that runs daycare, the board gets a little bit of revenue, but it is advantageous and good for the community” vice-chair Shelley Clarke said. “With outside groups, they often want it for free, but we need to be able to cover our expenses.”
The big question is, could the final report lead to school closures?
Manuel appears hopeful it doesn’t happen. He also doesn’t rule out the possibility.
“Right now, until we see the data, we don’t know exactly where we sit,” he said. “We don’t know how COVID has impacted us. We don’t know what our enrollment and demographic trends look like. We want to take our time, collect the data, share it with the public and partners and engage. It could be anything, we just don’t know.”
Student enrollment is presently 5,535 (full-time equivalent), down significantly from a 20-year high of 7,455 in 2001. Enrollment has dropped in 17 of the past 20 years.
“Our population has lagged on the national level, which is disappointing,” board chair James Palanio said.
“We’ve had so many changes in the parameters of Penticton, where people are living. How do we attract young families to the area? I was hoping Sendero Canyon would be the answer, but it wasn’t as big as we thought it would be.”
School closures, Palanio said, are a last resort.
“We want to know where our students are coming from, although we have a pretty good idea. We’re hoping the study will help motivate some secondary uses as well.”
A transportation review, which could involve an annual fee for students to ride the bus, has been delayed until the conclusion of the long-range facilities plan. Many boards in the province, including Central Okanagan, charge a user fee for bus students. SD67 as well as neighbouring Okanagan Similkameen District 53, are among the few boards that don’t charge.
Bittante said it’s hoped the final report will be available at the June board meeting.