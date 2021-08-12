As B.C. gears up to deal with another heatwave, the province is urging people to not only take care and stay cool, but also to look out for their neighbours, especially the elderly and those who cannot get out and seek cooler places.
“I’ve seen how British Columbians have been reaching out to take care of each other through the COVID-19 pandemic, this summer’s (past) heatwaves and wildfire emergencies across the province,” said Health Minister Adrian Dix.
“As we look toward another few days of extreme heat, we’re kicking our response into high gear again. We’re encouraging British Columbians to keep helping each other out like they have been and ensuring that emergency services will be there for anyone who needs them.”
Temperatures in the Okanagan are expected to jump into the high 30 C range over the next few days and carry through the weekend. In addition, the province will continue to experience poor air quality as the blanket of smoke from the 262 wildfires currently burning in B.C. remains.
The province says in this extraordinary heat, British Columbians should take steps to keep cool and stay safe from smoke.
“Those who are unable to move to cooling centres (the elderly, people who live alone or have impaired mobility) are at greatest risk,” says the health ministry. “Check with friends and family who may need assistance in managing a heatwave.”
Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said it is crucial to follow all health guidelines during a period of rising temperatures especially for vulnerable populations, like older adults, people with chronic health conditions, infants and young children.
“We can be extra vigilant for those people who are most at risk by reaching out to remind them of the actions that will help us all get through another heatwave safely, such as limiting physical activity outdoors, taking shelter in a cool, air-conditioned place and staying hydrated,” she said.
Earlier this week she suggested people without air conditioning in their homes go to places like shopping malls, libraries and community centres where there is air conditioning as a way to get out of the heat. And she reiterated high indoor temperatures can be particularly hard on the elderly.
Mike Farnworth, B.C.’s Minister of Public Safety said the province is working with local governments and First Nations to provide support to people and communities in getting through the heatwave.
“We’re reminding people to follow local weather advisories, make a plan to check on friends and neighbours, and get to know local resources, like the locations of nearby cooling stations where you can seek shelter from the heat if needed.”
To stay safe during a heatwave, people should drink plenty of water, limit physical activity outdoors, stay indoors in an air-conditioned place and check in with loved ones, especially those most at risk.
High indoor temperatures can be dangerous for older adults and those with chronic health conditions, especially if they live alone.
Use public splash pools, water parks or pools, or take a cool bath or shower or use wet towels or a cool water mist to cool down. If a person has mild heat exhaustion, they should move to a cooler environment, apply wet towels or take a cool bath or shower, drink plenty of cool, non-alcoholic fluids and rest. If urgent medical support is needed, call 911 immediately.
British Columbians are also being encouraged to reach out to those who are unable to leave their homes and people with emotional or mental health challenges whose judgment may be impaired. Also, look out for the warning signs of heat-related illness and adjust behaviours to reduce the risk of exposure.
To get heat-related illness information, call HealthLink BC (811), follow health advice and call for emergency help if needed.
HealthLink BC says it is planning and staffing for increased call volumes through the weekend.
People throughout B.C. — especially here in the Okanagan right now — may also be at risk of smoke-related illness through exposure to smoke caused by the ongoing wildfires.
People are encouraged to reduce their exposure and seek cleaner air by using a portable HEPA air filter at home, visiting public spaces such as community centres or libraries that will have cleaner, cooler indoor air and take it easy on smoky days. The harder a person breathes, the more smoke they inhale.
As with hot weather, drinking plenty of cool water can help reduce inflammation and help a person cope with heat and smoke.
After a few clearer days earlier this week, the smoke resettled over the Central Okanagan Tuesday and is expected to remain through the weekend as well.