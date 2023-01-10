Do-it-yourself movers have been making a beeline to Penticton.
The city placed 21st among all Canadian communities on the U-Haul Growth Index for 2022, unchanged from 2021.
The index uses company data on one-way rentals to determine if people are coming or going into a particular community.
In Penticton, U-Haul dealers reported 52% of their one-way rentals were arrivals, although the actual numbers underlying that figure weren’t released.
“I think people are packing up their U-Haul trucks and heading to Penticton because of the affordable housing and beautiful weather,” said Mason Kolahdouzan, president of U-Haul operations for B.C., in a press release.
“A lot of people are in the habit of working remotely and can set their sights on places like Penticton. It used to be a very popular vacation spot because of the lakes and sandy beaches, but why leave at the end of the summer when it’s also an affordable place to live?”
Chatham, Trois Rivieres, Sarnia, Quebec City and Kelowna were the top five Canadian growth cities of 2022, according to the U-Haul index.
“While U-Haul migration trends do not correlate directly to population or economic growth, the U-Haul Growth Index is an effective gauge of how well cities are both attracting and maintaining residents,” added the release.