B.C.’s housing minister was “disappointed” Thursday to learn the City of Penticton is pursuing legal action over a 42-bed downtown homeless shelter that’s operating in contravention of the local zoning bylaw.
“It appears that the best-case scenario from Penticton’s perspective is that they spend $300,000 (on legal action) and increase the city’s street homeless population by 42 people,” David Eby said in a statement.
“We will continue to work with Penticton city staff to respond to that city’s ongoing homelessness crisis, despite this lawsuit.
“Our position has been, and will continue to be, that bringing people experiencing homelessness indoors is far better than putting them on out on the streets, without the supports and services they need.”
The city’s petition challenges the B.C. government’s invocation of paramountcy – a legal concept that allows the province to overrule municipalities on matters pertaining to its use or development of land – in order to keep the old Victory Church shelter running at 352 Winnipeg St.
Even though BC Housing, a Crown corporation, is listed as the only respondent, the petition also puts on notice Eby; Bobby Nia, who owns the old Victory Church; the Penticton and District Society for Community Living, which operates the shelter; and the Provincial Rental Housing Corporation.
Tony Laing, executive director of the Penticton and District Society for Community Living, said in a statement Thursday his agency “is disappointed to be caught up in a dispute between the two levels of government and will continue to work with all parties to support the citizens of Penticton experiencing homelessness.”
The shelter was originally permitted by the city to operate during the winter months only, after which BC Housing said it intended to shut the facility. But just weeks before the scheduled April 1 closing date, BC Housing asked for a fresh permit to keep the shelter open continuously for another year.
Based on concerns about the shelter’s impacts on neighbours, council denied that request in March. Following that decision, Eby said he would invoke paramountcy to keep the facility open to help address the homelessness crisis that exists in Penticton.
The petition, which was filed Wednesday in B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver, argues there are two main reasons why paramountcy isn’t an option for the old Victory Church site.
The first suggests BC Housing can’t claim it’s immune from the same local zoning bylaw it once followed to run the shelter.
The second suggests the B.C. government itself isn’t actually using or occupying the land itself so it can’t claim paramountcy.
BC Housing has 21 days to respond to the petition. Council in April authorized city staff to spend up to $300,000 on legal action related to the old Victory Church.