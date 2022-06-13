A pilot project underway now is offering residents of the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen free energy efficiency analyses of their homes.
In partnership with Properate.io, residents can get a custom home report in under five minutes that calculates energy efficiency and provides a report of all energy upgrades and rebate opportunities.
“This service is a powerful tool for residents to help achieve their home energy goals,” said RDOS Chair Mark Pendergraft in a press release.
“It can help them reduce their bills and aligns with the RDOS mission of enhancing quality of life in an environmentally and fiscally responsible manner.”
Only single-family homes are eligible for the program, which is available in all member municipalities and rural areas of the RDOS.
For more information, visit www.rdos.properate.io.