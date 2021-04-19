The first death of a child in B.C. due to COVID-19 was announced Monday by provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry.
The two-year-old was one of eight people to die of the disease in B.C. since last Friday.
"Although this child had pre-existing health conditions that complicated their illness, it was the virus that caused their death," Henry said.
The child's family lives in the Fraser Health region but the toddler had been receiving specialized treatment at B.C. Children’s Hospital in Vancouver.
"This, tragically, is the youngest person in our province who has died from COVID-19, and it reminds us of the vicious nature of this virus," Henry said.
Between Friday and Monday, a total of 2,960 British Columbians, including 211 in the Interior Health region, tested positive for COVID-19.
As of Monday, there were 9,353 active cases of the disease in B.C., of whom 441 are in hospital, 138 of them in critical care or intensive care.
Thirty per cent of B.C.'s adult population has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and projections remain for every eligible person to have a shot by Canada Day.
"So we are on our way, but we are not there yet," Henry said.