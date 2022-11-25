With every litre of gas they pump, members of the Clean Streets Penticton anti-crime group are showing some love for a local business that has found itself at the epicentre of the city’s struggle against public disorder.
Many of the group’s members are now filling their tanks at the Esso station at the corner of Industrial Avenue and Main Street – just across the street from the Compass Complex, which features a 75-bed homeless shelter and supportive housing.
“We’re just trying to help out business owners in Penticton, especially ones that are going through some tougher times with all the issues they’re having with people on their property,” said Clean Streets leader Jason Reynen in an interview Thursday.
“I’m here quite a bit,” he said with a laugh while leaning against his full-size pickup truck. “It’s just a regular fill-up for a lot of us.”
Since the first phase of the Compass Complex facility opened in 2019, neighbouring business owners have complained about the negative impacts it has had on their bottom lines.
Tensions boiled over in April 2021, when the owner of the nearby White Spot restaurant dumped a bucket of dog feces outside the shelter in what he said at the time was an ill-considered response to all the human feces he’d found outside his restaurant.
It was against that backdrop that Clean Streets Penticton formed earlier this year as a Facebook page that serves as a clearinghouse for photos and information about stolen property and alleged criminals. Members also use the page to organize patrols and round-ups of stolen property.
Reynen suggested the campaign in support of the Esso station is just one more way Clean Streets, which some have accused of being a vigilante group, can help out the community.
“We’re locals helping locals,” he said.
“In a lot of ways, the thing we’re trying to do is reach out to people in this city and make a difference in any aspect that we can – whether it’s escorting people to the hospital during shift-change times or filling up at a gas station or trying to clean up areas when the city may not be able to.”
The gas station’s operator declined comment because he isn’t authorized by parent company Parkland Corporation to speak publicly, but is understood to be appreciative of the group’s campaign.
Reynen, who turned some heads with a second-place finish in the mayor’s race in the Oct. 15 municipal election, said Clean Streets is also turning its attention to the broader issue of justice reform.
“We’re going to try to weigh in on some of the heavier political issues coming up,” he said.