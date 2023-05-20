A Kelowna man who pummelled another man with a baseball bat was not acting in self-defence, a judge has ruled.
George Nicholas Young admitted he hit Tyler Takeda with a bat in the Econo Lodge parking lot on Aug. 14, 2021, but said it was in self-defence. Young said he was defending his friend, Aaron Bielak. Both lived at 1001 Leon Ave.
Much of the trial in February relied on eyewitness testimony, including a witness video. Justice Geoffrey Gomery’s verdict of guilty of aggravated assault was made in March, but posted on the B.C. Supreme Court’s website this week.
Young said he hit Takeda with a bat twice, as was recorded by the video, but the judge determined the victim was hit more times than that.
Bielak was described as a drug dealer and Takeda was said in court to be trying to collect a debt. Court heard the dispute began that morning
“Mr. Young says that, on the morning of August 14, 2021, he was sitting in his bedroom in the house on Leon Avenue when Mr. Takeda and others entered his home through the back door,” the judge wrote in his decision.
The two fought. Court heard Takeda showed Young he had a gun.
“Mr. Young told Mr. Takeda that there were children in the house, and Mr. Takeda and the other men left the house.”
Investigations later determined the conflict could have happened.
Young testified a Takeda associate then phoned Bielak demanding to meet.
“Mr. Young accompanied Mr. Bielak to a meeting in the Econo Lodge parking lot a few doors away. Mr. Young says that he and Mr. Bielak were unarmed, and it was a person associated with Mr. Takeda who brought the baseball bat.”
Young claimed Takeda was in a black truck and showed Young his gun. Another man swung the bat at Young, who wrestled it away.
Young said he hit Takeda with the bat as Takeda moved toward his gun.
But the judge said Young’s account was full of holes.
“I view it as reasonably possible that Mr. Young anticipated at the outset of the incident in the parking lot that Mr. Takeda might be carrying a gun. However, if that is what Mr. Young thought, I find that he was mistaken. There was no gun.”
Takeda’s injuries showed he was hit more than twice.
“When Mr. Takeda arrived at the hospital, he was bleeding from three lacerations in his head, all of which required stitches … Dr. Balfour also noted significant bruising on his back,” the judge wrote.
Witnesses saw more than two blows delivered with the bat.
“Whatever Mr. Young may have thought or intended when he seized the bat and swung it for the first time at Mr. Takeda, it is clear that he continued swinging after that without a defensive or protective purpose. I am persuaded beyond a reasonable doubt that Mr. Young struck several blows … with the purpose of hurting Mr. Takeda,” the judge concluded.