The developers behind a 24-unit luxury condominium project on the Summerland waterfront have scaled back their plans for attached boat moorage, but are now facing a fresh challenge from local elected officials.
After learning last year that the builders of the Oasis Luxury Residences at 13415 Lakeshore Dr. had applied to the B.C. government for tenure required to build a 50-slip marina in Okanagan Lake, council rezoned that section of the waterfront to add more restrictions that effectively scuttled the plan.
Summy Holdings Corp., the Edmonton-based company behind the project, then went back to the drawing board and came up with a new idea to fit the new zoning: a 160-metre dock extending out straight into the lake with 32 boat slips.
In the meantime, staff at the District of Summerland were busy developing regulations for the newly rezoned water. Those regulations received tentative approval from council this week following a public hearing.
Robin Nasserdeen, one of the project partners, told council his group has “two major points of contention” with the proposed regulations and asked that Oasis be granted an exemption.
His first concern is a proposed requirement that new docks be positioned perpendicular to the general trend of the shoreline, which in Oasis’s case would put it directly into an existing breakwater. His second concern is a proposed requirement for docks to be sited with a 10-metre sideyard setback, whereas Oasis plans to build just 0.9 m from its southern lot line.
Nasserdeen also hinted at frustrations with the ever-shifting goalposts and said it was always the company’s plan to offer moorage to unit owners. As proof, he presented a December 2019 letter from Corrine Gain, former director of development services for the District of Summerland, in which Gain states the zoning at that time “supports the concept of a marina in this location.”
But as Coun. Richard Barkwill noted, the public and elected officials weren’t privy to that same information back in 2019, when council approved the Oasis condominiums.
“Each one of those presentations, the developer said no, there wasn’t going to be a marina and staff at that time assured us that there couldn’t be a marina because council controlled the water in front of the Oasis development. So we approved the project on that basis,” said Barkwill.
“If anyone doubts us, you can review the videotape for yourself.”
Council is expected to make its final decision on the new water regulations at its next meeting, July 25. Should council approve the regulations as written, Summy Holdings Corp. would then need to apply for a variance to carry out its plan. That would also trigger a requirement for a public hearing, which Barkwill welcomes.
“It could be an election issue, I don’t know, but certainly we need to have the opportunity for public input on this issue,” he said.