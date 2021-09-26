Bad Tattoo Brewing has had an attitude adjustment.
The craft brewery announced it would begin checking for vaccine passports, contrary to its earlier position that proof of vaccination was “unconstitutional.”
A Herald staff member visited the brewery Sunday afternoon and was asked by the greeters to wear a mask and to provide proof of vaccine and ID.
In a statement, Bad Tattoo owner Lee Agur said he is stepping down for the time being from his managing duties.
“I was trying to be inclusive and make a safe space for everyone to be able to enjoy as that is what the hospitality industry is about, so we went to counter service only like the fast-food establishments, cafes, food courts and cafeterias that many people currently feel safe in and are not requiring vaccine passports,” Agur said.
“We are all concerned vaccinated or not. Many are losing compassion, empathy, understanding and patience, our country is very divided, and these are other tragedies that are trending the wrong way. Again, I am sincerely sorry to all.”
Bad Tattoo’s previous position created a backlash with many stating they would boycott. There was also some pressure on private liquor stores to pull the product for their shelves. A few, on the other hand, praised the establishment for its position.
A poll taken by the Penticton and Wine Country Chamber of Commerce found that 71% of local businesses support the cards but 17% were worried staff would be harassed by anti-vaxxers.