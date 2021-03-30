Well, it won’t go down in history as one of the great bank heists.
But police are still looking for leads in connection with an incident around 4 a.m. Tuesday that saw someone smash a glass door on side of the downtown Scotiabank branch and then start a fire at the rear doors of the building on the 400 block of Main Street.
“It did not appear the business was entered into by the suspect(s),” Penticton RCMP spokesman Const. James Grandy said in a press release.
“Officers are reviewing video surveillance and witness statements and encouraging anyone who may have been in the area at time, and saw anything suspicious, to call us.”
If you have information to share, call the Penticton RCMP detachment at 250-492-4300 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.