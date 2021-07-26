Canadian soldiers and Mexican firefighters are expected to ride into battle today against two major wildfires in the South Okanagan.
Ninety members of the Canadian Armed Forces have been assigned to the Thomas Creek fire burning near Okanagan Falls, while 101 Mexicans who arrived in the country last weekend have been sent to Osoyoos to help on the Nk’Mip Creek fire.
“They’ll be tying right into our operations and working alongside our firefighters,” said BC Wildfire Service spokesman Mike McCulley during a Monday afternoon press conference.
Osoyoos Mayor Sue McKortoff said the Mexican firefighters are being put up at Spirit Ridge Resort, which was under a now-rescinded evacuation order last week, while another 150-person camp is going to be set up at Desert Park.
Both the Nk’Mip Creek and Thomas Creek fires grew over the weekend, but officials aren’t sure by how much because heavy smoke has made it difficult to get a good look from the air.
As of Monday afternoon, the Nk’Mip Creek fire was still pegged at 6,800 hectares, unchanged from Friday. Since it flared to life July 19 about halfway between Oliver and Osoyoos east of Highway 97, the fire has skirted the northeast edges of both communities and moved east up Anarchist Mountain. Approximately 2,500 properties are under evacuation or alert.
Officials confirmed Friday that one house and one camper in the Shrike Hill area had been lost, but were tight-lipped Monday about whether or not any more structures had burned.
Erick Thompson, a spokesman for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen’s emergency operation centre, said any reports from the BC Wildfire Service of structures being destroyed by flames must first be verified by the RDOS before the local government will even acknowledge them publicly.
“Not to be evasive by any means, but on behalf of the RDOS I cannot give you any information on additional structures lost,” said Thompson.
To the north, the Thomas Creek fire was listed at 7,300 hectares as of Monday afternoon, up from 7,000 on Friday. The fire lit up July 11 in the hills approximately 1.5 kilometres east of Skaha Lake near the midway point of McLean Creek Road. Since then, it has generally moved to the east and north, where it is edging into the area scorched in last summer’s Christie Mountain fire. A total of 705 properties remain under an evacuation alert.
Even further north, the Brenda Creek fire burning near Highway 97C approximately 40 kilometres west of West Kelowna was pegged at 820 hectares as of Monday, up from 450 hectares on Friday.
Despite that growth, McCulley said, the BC Wildfire Service is “feeling fairly comfortable” that it now has the upper hand and even pulled out structural protection equipment that was placed alongside a BC Hydro line that supplies power to Peachland, West Kelowna and other rural areas.
Structural protection equipment remains in place in the Headwaters area, where 43 properties are under an evacuation order.
Finally, a new wildfire burning approximately 30 kilometres south of Princeton near Eastgate in Manning Park was pegged at 1,150 hectares as of Monday. Dubbed the Garrison Lake fire, it was discovered July 23 and has prompted evacuation orders for two properties and alerts for 141 more.
Firefighters aren’t expecting any help from Mother Nature this week, with forecasts calling for temperatures in the mid-30 C range and no rain.