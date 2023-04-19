One unit has been shaved off a proposed residential development in downtown Penticton that the mayor still believes is too cramped.
The developer of the long, narrow lot at 924 Fairview Rd. last year proposed a seven-unit townhouse development with the sole access off Fairview Road. The plan was subsequently voted down by council in July 2022.
After failing to reach a deal with a neighbouring property owner to acquire secondary access to the site through a back lane, the developer then cut the proposal from seven units to six and added room for a vehicle turn-around spot.
The new plan was presented Tuesday to city council, which voted 5-2 in favour of granting tentative approval to the required rezoning and sending the matter to a public hearing May 2.
One of the opposing votes was cast by Mayor Julius Bloomfield, who said the redesigned layout is still too tight for his liking and suggested it would pose a challenge for service vehicles.